Cubs vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (79-74) and the Colorado Rockies (56-96) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on September 22) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Cubs.
The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-10) versus the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-2).
Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 48 (55.2%) of those contests.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Cubs have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 776.
- The Cubs have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
|September 20
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
|September 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Charlie Morton
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.