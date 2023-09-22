Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to Noah Davis when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 185 total home runs.

Chicago's .421 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (776 total).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.283).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (7-10) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 138 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 13, the righty went five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Taillon is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year.

Taillon is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Javier Assad Bailey Falter 9/20/2023 Pirates L 13-7 Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies - Home Javier Assad Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Charlie Morton

