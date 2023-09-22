The NC State Wolfpack (2-1) will play their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) in a matchup on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Wolfpack are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. Virginia matchup.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

NC State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-9.5) 45.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-9.5) 46.5 -360 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

NC State vs. Virginia Betting Trends

NC State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Virginia has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.

The Cavaliers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

NC State & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

NC State To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

