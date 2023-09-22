White Sox vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on September 22.
The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale (6-4) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7).
White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 103 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32%) in those games.
- Chicago has a mark of 3-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (624 total).
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|W 6-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|L 4-3
|José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|L 13-3
|Michael Kopech vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|-
|José Ureña vs Zac Gallen
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Merrill Kelly
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Brandon Pfaadt
