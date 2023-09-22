Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on September 22.

The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale (6-4) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 103 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 3-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (624 total).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule