Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on September 22.

The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale (6-4) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: NESN
White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
  • The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 103 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32%) in those games.
  • Chicago has a mark of 3-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (624 total).
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 Twins W 7-6 Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
September 17 Twins L 4-0 Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
September 18 @ Nationals W 6-1 Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
September 19 @ Nationals L 4-3 José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
September 20 @ Nationals L 13-3 Michael Kopech vs Josiah Gray
September 22 @ Red Sox - Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
September 23 @ Red Sox - Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
September 24 @ Red Sox - Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
September 25 Diamondbacks - José Ureña vs Zac Gallen
September 26 Diamondbacks - Jesse Scholtens vs Merrill Kelly
September 27 Diamondbacks - Touki Toussaint vs Brandon Pfaadt

