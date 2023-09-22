Touki Toussaint will start for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 164 home runs.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 624 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined 1.427 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Toussaint (4-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start one time in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts, Toussaint has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins L 4-0 Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals L 13-3 Away Michael Kopech Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox - Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Zac Gallen 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jesse Scholtens Merrill Kelly 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Brandon Pfaadt

