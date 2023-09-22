When the Boston Red Sox (75-78) play the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park on Friday, September 22 at 7:10 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +180 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.66 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.40 ERA)

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 34, or 51.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won three of seven games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

