The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) face a Big Ten matchup versus the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Purdue?

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Purdue 26

Wisconsin 28, Purdue 26 Wisconsin has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-1).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Badgers have gone 0-0 (66.7%).

Purdue has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Purdue (+5.5)



Purdue (+5.5) Wisconsin has covered the spread once this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Entering play this week, Purdue has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in a game once this season.

This season, Purdue has played two games with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 54.5 is 3.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wisconsin (31.7 points per game) and Purdue (26.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59 59.5 58 Implied Total AVG 38.7 42 32 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 51.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 27 27.5 26 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

