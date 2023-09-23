Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 187 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .421.

The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (782 total).

The Cubs rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.

Stroman has 15 quality starts under his belt this year.

Stroman has put up 18 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He will attempt for his third straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Javier Assad Bailey Falter 9/20/2023 Pirates L 13-7 Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies - Home Javier Assad Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Charlie Morton 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Freddy Peralta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.