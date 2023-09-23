How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 187 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .421.
- The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (782 total).
- The Cubs rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.284).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Stroman has 15 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Stroman has put up 18 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He will attempt for his third straight outing without surrendering an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Noah Davis
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Chris Flexen
|9/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Ty Blach
|9/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryce Elder
|9/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|9/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Charlie Morton
|9/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Freddy Peralta
