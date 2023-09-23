The Colorado Rockies (56-97) hope to stop their five-game losing run against the Chicago Cubs (80-74), at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-8) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-8) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Cubs vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.76 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.19 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will send Stroman (10-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw one inning out of the bullpen against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up no earned runs while allowing one hit.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

In 23 starts, Stroman has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies will send Flexen (1-8) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.19 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.19, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.

Flexen has one quality start under his belt this season.

Flexen is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.4 innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Chris Flexen vs. Cubs

He will face off against a Cubs team that is batting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .421 (11th in the league) with 187 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Flexen has thrown 7 2/3 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on 19 hits while striking out six against the Cubs this season.

