Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 4 college football schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field, including fans watching from Iowa. Among those contests is the Iowa Hawkeyes squaring off against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-3.5)
No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-14.5)
