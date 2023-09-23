The Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Iowa State sports the 20th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (13.0 points allowed per game), but rank 13th-worst on offense (16.7 points per game). Oklahoma State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 20.3 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 20.3 points per contest (51st-ranked).

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Iowa State Oklahoma State 270.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.7 (111th) 253.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (69th) 86.3 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.7 (106th) 184.0 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.0 (93rd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 549 yards (183.0 ypg) on 50-of-81 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Cartevious Norton has racked up 123 yards on 41 carries.

Abu Sama III has carried the ball 17 times for 59 yards (19.7 per game).

Jayden Higgins' team-leading 141 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 19 targets) with two touchdowns.

Benjamin Brahmer has hauled in seven receptions totaling 101 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Aidan Bitter has a total of 79 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman leads Oklahoma State with 235 yards on 30-of-52 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 19 times for 109 yards (36.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Elijah Collins has rushed for 102 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray leads his squad with 155 receiving yards on 13 catches.

De'Zhaun Stribling has put up a 141-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 18 targets.

Brennan Presley's 16 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

