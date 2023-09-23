The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) host a Big Ten showdown against the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Defensively, Penn State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by allowing just 267.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 26th (467.3 yards per game). Iowa has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 13th-worst with 302.0 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 286.0 total yards per contest (31st-ranked).

Iowa vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Iowa vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Iowa Penn State 302.0 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.3 (40th) 286.0 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (14th) 151.3 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (22nd) 150.7 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.0 (48th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has put up 417 passing yards, or 139.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.5% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with three interceptions.

Leshon Williams has rushed for 164 yards on 19 carries so far this year.

Jaziun Patterson has racked up 104 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 131 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Erick All has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 81 yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Seth Anderson's four catches (on nine targets) have netted him 68 yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 737 passing yards for Penn State, completing 67% of his passes and recording four touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 52 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has 208 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 36 times for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 68 yards through the air.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 220 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 13 receptions and two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has caught 10 passes for 98 yards (32.7 yards per game) this year.

Tyler Warren has been the target of 11 passes and compiled 10 grabs for 81 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

