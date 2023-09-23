Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
With seven games on the Big 12 Week 4 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Cincinnati (+14.5) against Oklahoma is the best bet against the spread, while the BYU vs. Kansas matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find more insights and stats on those and other games to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 4 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Cincinnati +14.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 0.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: West Virginia +6 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: West Virginia by 3.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: UCF +3.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 2.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 4 Big 12 Total Bets
Over 54.5 - BYU vs. Kansas
- Matchup: BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Total: 62.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 62.5 - SMU vs. TCU
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Total: 56.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 36.5 - Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Total: 33.0 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 4 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|34.0 / 14.7
|409.3 / 276.3
|Oklahoma
|3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|55.7 / 9.3
|534.0 / 289.0
|UCF
|3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|40.7 / 12.0
|617.7 / 284.0
|BYU
|3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|31.0 / 15.7
|310.7 / 318.3
|Kansas
|3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|37.7 / 21.3
|500.3 / 273.7
|TCU
|2-1 (1-0 Big 12)
|39.7 / 21.3
|515.7 / 364.7
|Kansas State
|2-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|38.0 / 14.3
|464.3 / 314.3
|West Virginia
|2-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|29.3 / 20.3
|379.3 / 307.7
|Oklahoma State
|2-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|20.3 / 20.3
|321.7 / 354.3
|Cincinnati
|2-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|39.0 / 21.7
|525.3 / 307.3
|Houston
|1-2 (0-1 Big 12)
|23.7 / 31.0
|347.7 / 483.7
|Texas Tech
|1-2 (0-0 Big 12)
|34.7 / 25.3
|434.3 / 378.0
|Iowa State
|1-2 (0-0 Big 12)
|16.7 / 13.0
|270.3 / 253.7
|Baylor
|1-2 (0-0 Big 12)
|24.7 / 23.0
|418.0 / 333.7
