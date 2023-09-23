MWC Games Today: How to Watch MWC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 4 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all 10 games involving teams from the MWC.
MWC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans
|10:30 PM ET, Friday, September 22
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs
|10:30 PM ET, Friday, September 22
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico Lobos at UMass Minutemen
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico State Aggies at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|12:00 AM ET, Sunday, September 24
|Spectrum Sports
