The Chicago Bears (0-2) will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming matchup against Bears, see the column below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Bears vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Bears were winning six times, trailed six times, and were knotted up five times.

In the first quarter last year, the Bears averaged 4.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense.

Last season, the Chiefs led after the first quarter in nine games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

Looking at the first quarter last season, Kansas City averaged 5.5 points scored on offense (fifth-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Bears won the second quarter four times, lost 12 times, and tied one time.

Offensively, the Bears averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter (18th-ranked) last season. They allowed 9.5 points on average in the second quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they tied the second quarter in four games.

Kansas City averaged 9.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 8.2 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Bears outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, were outscored five times, and tied three times.

In the third quarter last season, the Bears averaged 5.5 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 5.7 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Chiefs won the third quarter eight times, lost four times, and were knotted up five times.

On offense, Kansas City put up an average of 6.5 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) last year. On defense, it allowed 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Bears outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, were outscored 11 times, and tied one time.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Bears averaged four points on offense and gave up an average of 5.6 points on defense.

In the Chiefs' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter five times, lost 10 times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, Kansas City averaged 6.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.6 points on defense.

Bears vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears were leading after the first half in five games last year, were losing after the first half in 11 games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

The Bears averaged 11.3 points on offense and surrendered an average of 14.2 points on defense in the first half last year.

The Chiefs led nine times, trailed seven times, and were knotted up one time at the completion of the first half last season.

Kansas City's offense averaged 15.2 points in the first half last season. From a defensive standpoint, it ceded 11.5 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

The Bears outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games last year (3-4 in those contests), lost the second half in nine games (0-9), and were knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

The Bears averaged 9.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 11.4 points on defense in the second half last year.

Last season, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games (7-1 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (5-2), and they tied the second half in two games (2-0).

Kansas City averaged 12.5 points in the second half last season. Defensively, it surrendered 11.1 points on average in the second half.

