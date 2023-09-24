At +25000, the Chicago Bears have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 24.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 ATS record last year.

A total of 10 Bears games last season hit the over.

It was a hard season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last year the Bears won only twice at home and once away from home.

As favorites, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (57.1 per game).

Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

T.J. Edwards totaled 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +12500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +10000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +3000 9 November 5 @ Saints - +2800 10 November 9 Panthers - +25000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +4000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +100000 17 December 31 Falcons - +4000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

