The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and the Chicago Bears (0-2) square off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bears

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bears Insights (2022)

The Bears averaged 19.2 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.7 the Chiefs gave up.

The Bears racked up 20.4 fewer yards per game (307.8) than the Chiefs allowed per outing (328.2) last season.

Last season Chicago rushed for 70.1 more yards per game (177.3) than Kansas City allowed per contest (107.2).

The Bears turned the ball over 25 times last year, five more turnovers than the Chiefs forced (20).

Bears Away Performance (2022)

The Bears scored 18.8 points per game in away games a season ago (0.4 less than their overall average), and conceded 29.8 on the road (2.6 more than overall).

The Bears' average yards gained in away games (296.8) were lower than their overall average (307.8). But their average yards allowed away from home (391) were higher than overall (375.9).

On the road, Chicago racked up 124.6 passing yards per game and conceded 213. That was less than it gained (130.5) and allowed (218.6) overall.

On the road, the Bears racked up 172.1 rushing yards per game and conceded 178. That was less than they gained overall (177.3), and more than they allowed (157.3).

The Bears converted 40.2% of third downs away from home last year (0.7% lower than their overall average), and conceded 54.3% on the road (5.3% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Green Bay L 38-20 FOX 9/17/2023 at Tampa Bay L 27-17 FOX 9/24/2023 at Kansas City - FOX 10/1/2023 Denver - CBS 10/5/2023 at Washington - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.