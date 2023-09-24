According to sportsbooks, the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (0-2). For this game, an over/under of 47.5 has been set.

The Chiefs' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bears. Before the Bears take on the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-12.5) 47.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-12.5) 47.5 -770 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Chicago vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Against the spread, Chicago was 5-10-1 last year.

In 17 Chicago games last season, 10 of them hit the over.

Kansas City's record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.

The Chiefs had one win ATS (1-3) as a 12.5-point favorite or more last year.

Out of 17 Kansas City games last year, eight went over the total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.