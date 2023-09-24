Bears vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
According to sportsbooks, the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (0-2). For this game, an over/under of 47.5 has been set.
The Chiefs' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bears. Before the Bears take on the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bears vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-12.5)
|47.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-12.5)
|47.5
|-770
|+540
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 3 Odds
- Click here for Colts vs Ravens
- Click here for Falcons vs Lions
- Click here for Giants vs 49ers
- Click here for Texans vs Jaguars
- Click here for Bills vs Commanders
Chicago vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Chicago was 5-10-1 last year.
- In 17 Chicago games last season, 10 of them hit the over.
- Kansas City's record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.
- The Chiefs had one win ATS (1-3) as a 12.5-point favorite or more last year.
- Out of 17 Kansas City games last year, eight went over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.