Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Jordan Wicks, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have a 50-39 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.2% of those games).

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 71.4% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-73-4).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-36 37-38 37-33 44-41 54-52 27-22

