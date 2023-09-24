The Chicago Cubs (81-74) hope to sweep the Colorado Rockies (56-98) on Sunday at Wrigley Field, starting at 2:20 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (3-1) for the Cubs and Ty Blach (3-2) for the Rockies.

Cubs vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-1, 2.67 ERA) vs Blach - COL (3-2, 5.32 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks (3-1) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.67 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In five starts this season, Wicks has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Jordan Wicks vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.399) and 146 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 3-for-20 with a double and an RBI over six innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.32 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.32, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .332 batting average against him.

Blach is trying to secure his third quality start of the year.

Blach heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Ty Blach vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (188) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are 11th in the league with 1342 total hits and sixth in MLB action scoring 788 runs.

Blach has a 5.4 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .429 batting average over one appearance.

