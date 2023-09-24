Darnell Mooney was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Mooney's stats below.

Looking at last year's season stats, Mooney was targeted 61 times and had 40 catches for 493 yards (12.3 per reception) and two TDs, plus one carry for two yards.

Darnell Mooney Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Knee

The Bears have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 0 Rec



Bears vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Mooney 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 40 493 164 2 12.3

Mooney Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 3 1 8 0 Week 2 @Packers 2 1 -4 0 Week 3 Texans 6 2 23 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 4 94 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 2 52 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 7 68 0 Week 7 @Patriots 6 3 53 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 5 5 70 0 Week 9 Dolphins 8 7 43 1 Week 10 Lions 4 4 57 0 Week 11 @Falcons 5 4 29 1

