Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes II and Justin Fields will be going head to head on September 24, when the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and Chicago Bears (0-2) match up at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Bears vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

Justin Fields vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Justin Fields 2022 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 15 Games Played 17 60.4% Completion % 67.1% 2,242 (149.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 5,250 (308.8) 17 Touchdowns 41 11 Interceptions 12 1,143 (76.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 358 (21.1) 8 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Chiefs Defensive Stats

Last season, the Chiefs gave up 369 points, ranking 16th in the league with 21.7 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they ranked 12th in the NFL with 5,579 total yards allowed (328.2 per contest).

When it came to stopping the pass, Kansas City ranked 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,756) and 32nd in passing TDs allowed (33).

Against the run, the Chiefs' defense looked good last season, as it ranked eighth in the league with 1,823 total rushing yards allowed (107.2 per game).

On defense, Kansas City ranked 31st in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 67.3%. It was 31st in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.3%.

Bears Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bears had trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, allowing 27.2 points per game (29th in NFL).

When it came to defending the pass, Chicago ranked 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,716) and 11th in passing TDs allowed (22).

Against the run, the Bears struggled last season, with 2,674 rushing yards allowed (31st in NFL). They ranked 32nd with 31 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Chicago ranked 28th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (64.5%) and 32nd in third-down efficiency allowed (49.0%).

