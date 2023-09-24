In the Week 3 game between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Luke Musgrave find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Musgrave will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave has hauled in 75 yards receiving (on five catches). He has been targeted seven times, and is averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Musgrave, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Luke Musgrave Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0

Rep Luke Musgrave with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.