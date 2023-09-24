Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Lewis' stats below.
In the air last year, Lewis was targeted seven times, with season stats of 66 yards on six receptions (11.0 per catch) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Lewis' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- Darnell Mooney (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 53 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bears vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Lewis 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|6
|66
|14
|2
|11.0
Lewis Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Giants
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|32
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.