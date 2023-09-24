The Green Bay Packers (1-1) match up against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Packers vs. Saints?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Green Bay 24 - New Orleans 20

Green Bay 24 - New Orleans 20 The Packers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 53.5%.

The Packers were the moneyline favorite 11 total times last season. They went 5-6 in those games.

Green Bay had a 5-6 record last year (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Saints were underdogs 11 times last season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

New Orleans had a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (-1)



Green Bay (-1) Against the spread, the Packers were 8-9-0 last season.

Green Bay's ATS record as at least 1-point favorites was 4-7 last season.

Saints posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

New Orleans' ATS record as an underdog of 1 point or greater was 5-6 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) These two teams averaged a combined 41.2 points per game a season ago, 0.3 fewer points than the over/under of 41.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.1 points per game last season, 0.6 more than the over/under for this game.

The Packers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Last year, six Saints games hit the over.

Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 198.0 6 17.5 0

Derek Carr Passing Yards (Our pick: 233.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 2 266.5 1

