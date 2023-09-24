At Lambeau Field on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers meet the New Orleans Saints.

Looking to bet on player props in this game between the Packers and the Saints? Keep reading for the player props for the best performers.

A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds

Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +500

Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Taysom Hill Touchdown Odds

Hill Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Hill Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Dillon - 49.5 (-113) - Jordan Love 207.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Luke Musgrave - - 25.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Taysom Hill - 34.5 (-113) - Michael Thomas - - 52.5 (-113) Derek Carr 230.5 (-113) 2.5 (-102) - Tony Jones Jr. - 20.5 (-113) - Juwan Johnson - - 27.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 67.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 40.5 (-113) Kendre Miller - 37.5 (-113) -

