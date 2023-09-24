The New Orleans Saints (2-0) visit the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Packers and Saints can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 1.5 42.5 -120 +100

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Packers vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Packers games last season went over this contest's total of 42.5 points 10 times.

Green Bay had an average total of 44.5 in its contests last season, 2.0 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Packers were 8-9-0 last year.

The Packers finished with a 5-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 45.5% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Green Bay went 5-6 (45.5%).

New Orleans Saints

The Saints played six games last season that finished with a combined score above 42.5 points.

New Orleans had a 42.2-point average over/under in its contests last year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Saints were 6-10-0 last season.

The Saints won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they played as underdogs last season.

New Orleans entered eight games last season as the underdog by +100 or more and were 1-7 in those contests.

Packers vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 10 Saints 19.4 22 20.3 9 42.2 6

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 43.6 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23.4 22.1 ATS Record 6-10-0 4-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-4 2-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.