Rafael Devers and Luis Robert are the hottest hitters on the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, who play on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 165 home runs.

Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .387 this season.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 627 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.424 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (8-8) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in nine innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Clevinger has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals L 13-3 Away Michael Kopech Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox - Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jesse Scholtens Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Zac Gallen 9/29/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home - -

