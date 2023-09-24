The Boston Red Sox (76-79) host the Chicago White Sox (59-96) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox and Mike Clevinger (8-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.12 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (8-8, 3.42 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (8-8 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

During 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.42 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Clevinger is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Clevinger will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox's Crawford (6-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 4.12 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .227.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 21 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 4.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Kutter Crawford vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 627 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1263 hits, 20th in baseball, with 165 home runs (21st in the league).

The right-hander has faced the White Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-22 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in six innings.

