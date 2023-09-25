After advancing to the semifinals at the US Open (before being knocked out by Daniil Medvedev in his previous match), Carlos Alcaraz will start action in the China Open against Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 32. Alcaraz is the favorite (+140) at National Tennis Center.

Alcaraz at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz's Next Match

In his opener at the China Open, Alcaraz will meet Hanfmann on Friday, September 29 at 12:30 AM ET in the round of 32.

Alcaraz Stats

Alcaraz is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at the US Open, at the hands of No. 3-ranked Medvedev, 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Alcaraz has won six of his 16 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 63-10.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has won one tournament, and his match record is 26-7.

Through 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 24.6 games per match. He won 58.8% of them.

On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.0 games per match while winning 56.6% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has been victorious in 32.9% of his return games and 84.9% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Alcaraz has won 85.0% of his games on serve and 28.6% on return.

