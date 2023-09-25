Daniil Medvedev will begin action in the China Open (in Beijing, China) versus Tommy Paul in the round of 32. He was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the US Open final in his last tournament. At +350, Medvedev has the second-best odds to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Medvedev at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev's Next Match

Medvedev will open up at the China Open by matching up with Paul in the round of 32 on Thursday, September 28 (at 12:30 AM ET).

Medvedev Stats

Medvedev most recently played on September 10, 2023, a 3-6, 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 2-ranked Djokovic in the finals of the US Open.

Medvedev has won six of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 64-14.

Medvedev has won five tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 47-8 on that surface.

In his 78 matches over the past year, across all court types, Medvedev has averaged 23.5 games.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 55 matches over the past 12 months, and 22.1 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Medvedev has been victorious in 34.1% of his return games and 84.1% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Medvedev has won 86.0% of his games on serve and 36.4% on return.

