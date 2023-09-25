Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Linn County, Iowa, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Linn County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lisbon High School at Maquoketa Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 25
- Location: Delhi, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Edgewood-Colesburg High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Springville, IA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ankeny High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscatine High School at Linn-Mar High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Marion, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Scott High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
