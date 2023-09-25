High school football is on the schedule this week in Linn County, Iowa, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Linn County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Lisbon High School at Maquoketa Valley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 25

5:30 PM CT on September 25 Location: Delhi, IA

Delhi, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Edgewood-Colesburg High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Springville, IA

Springville, IA Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West

Tri-Rivers Conference - West How to Stream: Watch Here

Ankeny High School at Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29

7:15 PM CT on September 29 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscatine High School at Linn-Mar High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29

7:15 PM CT on September 29 Location: Marion, IA

Marion, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Scott High School at Xavier High School