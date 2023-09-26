Andrew Vaughn vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Diamondbacks
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .262.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 98 of 145 games this season (67.6%), with at least two hits on 37 occasions (25.5%).
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Vaughn has an RBI in 53 of 145 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.264
|AVG
|.260
|.323
|OBP
|.315
|.445
|SLG
|.422
|24
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|8
|37
|RBI
|41
|52/16
|K/BB
|68/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 6.81 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.