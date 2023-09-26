The Chicago Bears at the moment have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +40000.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 ATS record last year.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

It was a hard season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last season the Bears won just twice at home and once on the road.

When favored, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

In addition, Fields ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 16 games with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman rushed for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.

Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

T.J. Edwards recorded 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +3500 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +8000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - 7 October 22 Raiders - +15000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +30000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +2200 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +3500

