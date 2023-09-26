Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won in 27, or 45%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago is 15-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 78 of its 156 games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-36 37-38 38-33 44-41 54-52 28-22

