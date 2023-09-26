Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will see Justin Steele on the hill for the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 189 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 11th in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 792.

The Cubs have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Steele (16-5) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in three innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Steele has made 26 starts of five or more innings in 29 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Pirates L 13-7 Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Max Fried 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Marcus Stroman Charlie Morton 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Freddy Peralta 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Wade Miley 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Corbin Burnes

