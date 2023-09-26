On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Bryce Elder

TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .250 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Swanson is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 87 of 142 games this season (61.3%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has had an RBI in 50 games this year (35.2%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (61 of 142), with two or more runs 15 times (10.6%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 70 .277 AVG .222 .342 OBP .317 .471 SLG .381 27 XBH 23 13 HR 9 47 RBI 33 71/27 K/BB 79/36 1 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings