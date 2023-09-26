The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Red Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Andrus has had a hit in 61 of 106 games this season (57.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.6%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (5.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.5% of his games this year, Andrus has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 56 .273 AVG .240 .326 OBP .295 .376 SLG .354 11 XBH 15 3 HR 3 23 RBI 21 31/12 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings