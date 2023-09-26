Gavin Sheets vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Diamondbacks
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .203 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 51 of 111 games this season (45.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (6.3%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22.5% of his games this year, Sheets has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (21.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.186
|AVG
|.220
|.256
|OBP
|.274
|.286
|SLG
|.387
|6
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Davies (2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.