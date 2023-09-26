Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .203 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 51 of 111 games this season (45.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (6.3%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 22.5% of his games this year, Sheets has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (21.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .186 AVG .220 .256 OBP .274 .286 SLG .387 6 XBH 13 4 HR 6 22 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings