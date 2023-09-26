The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 138 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 88th in slugging.
  • In 63.4% of his 153 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
  • In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.1% of his games this season, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
79 GP 74
.232 AVG .263
.342 OBP .383
.400 SLG .442
27 XBH 29
10 HR 9
43 RBI 34
84/47 K/BB 65/51
5 SB 9

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Elder (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.63), 28th in WHIP (1.240), and 43rd in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
