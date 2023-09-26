Ian Happ vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Braves Odds
|Cubs vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Braves
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 138 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 88th in slugging.
- In 63.4% of his 153 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.1% of his games this season, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|74
|.232
|AVG
|.263
|.342
|OBP
|.383
|.400
|SLG
|.442
|27
|XBH
|29
|10
|HR
|9
|43
|RBI
|34
|84/47
|K/BB
|65/51
|5
|SB
|9
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.2 per game).
- Elder (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.63), 28th in WHIP (1.240), and 43rd in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.