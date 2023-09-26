Korey Lee -- hitting .074 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Korey Lee At The Plate

  • Lee has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .089.
  • In four of 20 games this season, Lee has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this season.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.036 AVG .143
.100 OBP .226
.036 SLG .286
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
9/2 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Davies (2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
