Lenyn Sosa vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Lenyn Sosa (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Diamondbacks
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .187 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Sosa has recorded a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (8.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (19.6%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (23.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.190
|AVG
|.183
|.188
|OBP
|.216
|.291
|SLG
|.352
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|8
|21/0
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.81 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.