Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Red Sox.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (144) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In 36 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 37.5% of his games this season, Robert has notched at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 75 .244 AVG .280 .299 OBP .329 .528 SLG .553 36 XBH 39 17 HR 21 37 RBI 43 73/15 K/BB 99/15 4 SB 16

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings