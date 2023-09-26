On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

In 61.9% of his 118 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 118 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (19.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 32.2% of his games this year (38 of 118), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 63 .255 AVG .242 .289 OBP .290 .319 SLG .285 11 XBH 10 1 HR 0 13 RBI 12 55/9 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings