Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-96) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the mound, while Jose Urena (0-6) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (33%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 16 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (630 total, four per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule