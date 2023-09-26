The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

7:40 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 630 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.422 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Jose Urena (0-6) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Urena will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals L 13-3 Away Michael Kopech Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Ryne Nelson 9/29/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Blake Snell

