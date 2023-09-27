Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Chicago Bears have the third-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +40000.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.
- With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago struggled on both sides of the ball last year.
- Last season the Bears won only two games at home and once on the road.
- Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).
- In their division, the Bears lost every game (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.
- D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.
- On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (57.1 per game).
- Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.
- T.J. Edwards amassed 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|L 27-17
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|L 41-10
|+600
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
