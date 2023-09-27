Christopher Morel vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel -- batting .195 with a double, three home runs, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 15 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .237.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 104 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has driven home a run in 43 games this season (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 46.2% of his games this season (48 of 104), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.234
|AVG
|.239
|.284
|OBP
|.322
|.495
|SLG
|.479
|21
|XBH
|21
|13
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|25
|65/14
|K/BB
|66/21
|3
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 180 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will send Vines (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.