The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves, on Wednesday at Truist Park.

The Cubs have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-160). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 7-8, a 46.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 79 of 157 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-36 37-39 38-33 44-42 54-53 28-22

