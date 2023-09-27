On Wednesday, Dansby Swanson (hitting .186 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .248.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 87 of 143 games this season (60.8%), including 38 multi-hit games (26.6%).

Looking at the 143 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has driven home a run in 50 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 62 times this year (43.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 71 .277 AVG .219 .342 OBP .315 .471 SLG .376 27 XBH 23 13 HR 9 47 RBI 33 71/27 K/BB 80/37 1 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings